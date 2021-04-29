In response to Vic Allen’s “Snowflake” guest opinion last week, I suggest he might want to read the bill. The bill does not suggest, imply or require that history about racial issues will not be taught. Rather, it seems that Allen is just echoing what progressives and media outlets report about the bill.
Like most of you, I pay my taxes to fund schools that are slowly but methodically introducing racism. I presented a bill in the Idaho House Education Committee to prohibit “teaching or encouraging students to adopt a racist or sexist concept.”
Unsurprisingly, the media and progressives in the Idaho Legislature are distorting the whole thing. They read the bill, set it down and immediately began distorting the truth. Instead of seeing the bill prohibits teaching students to adopt racism, they saw a prohibition on teaching history. I’m unsure if it’s because socialists don’t know you can teach about racism without encouraging racism or if it is because they have a dark political agenda. But I can promise you that I want my children to learn about World War II, slavery and women’s suffrage.
Ed Humphreys
Eagle