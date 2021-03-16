Mayor, we are confused. We moved into south Downtown in 2016 in order to be within walking distance of all that downtown has to offer. We saw the area as one with potential growth and a great place to retire.
We actively participated in the planning and zoning activities in 2018/2019, participating in planning committees, charrettes and walk-downs of lower downtown. These activities provided input into the City Core Plan, released on Nov. 26, 2019.
Some of the salient features of the plan was developing Cliff Street to be the new main street of south downtown, providing for business growth opportunities and public events. South Capital Park was specifically highlighted in three separate portions of the plan 1) to encourage visitors in hotels to cross the bridge and explore south downtown, 2) encourage business development and 3) to encourage public events in the parks, such as concerts and gatherings.
Three months after the release of this plan, the city had a public meeting to discuss the relocation of the water tower. Contrary to the City Core Plan, two of the three locations selected by city staff were Cliff Street and South Capital Park. This major 80-year public utility is out of step with the plan.
As far as I can tell, the tower locations were selected without regard for any significant public input as was gathered for the City Core Plan. Are your city directors talking to each other? These two activities were occurring in parallel. Who is running this show?
David Morgan
Idaho Falls