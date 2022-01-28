In a Jan. 21 commentary, M.L. Nelson alleged some mischief that Doyle Beck got into with his helicopter in a wilderness area. Also, a waterfront dispute on his property on Gem Lake. Hmmm, Mr. Beck and the Idaho Freedom Foundation, a lustrous (shiny) example of patriotism? My own words seem to fail me, so I will use the words of others. Does the first quote shed some light on this?

“One of the great attractions of patriotism — it fulfills our worst wishes. In the person of our nation we are able, vicariously, to bully and cheat. Bully and cheat, what's more, with a feeling that we are profoundly virtuous.” — Aldous Huxley, the author of “Brave New World." A rather depressing explanation of patriotism.

Another quote helps define what patriotism is.

“Patriotism is when love of your own people comes first; nationalism, when hate for people other than your own comes first.” — Charles de Gaulle, a French military leader in World War II.

Perhaps the final quote is a path forward?

“We, the people, recognize that we have responsibilities as well as rights; that our destinies are bound together; that a freedom which only asks what's in it for me, a freedom without a commitment to others, a freedom without love or charity or duty or patriotism, is unworthy of our founding ideals and those who died in their defense.”— Barack Obama, 44th U.S. president.

Something to consider.

A. Erickson

Idaho Falls

Recommended for you