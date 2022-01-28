In a Jan. 21 commentary, M.L. Nelson alleged some mischief that Doyle Beck got into with his helicopter in a wilderness area. Also, a waterfront dispute on his property on Gem Lake. Hmmm, Mr. Beck and the Idaho Freedom Foundation, a lustrous (shiny) example of patriotism? My own words seem to fail me, so I will use the words of others. Does the first quote shed some light on this?
“One of the great attractions of patriotism — it fulfills our worst wishes. In the person of our nation we are able, vicariously, to bully and cheat. Bully and cheat, what's more, with a feeling that we are profoundly virtuous.” — Aldous Huxley, the author of “Brave New World." A rather depressing explanation of patriotism.
Another quote helps define what patriotism is.
“Patriotism is when love of your own people comes first; nationalism, when hate for people other than your own comes first.” — Charles de Gaulle, a French military leader in World War II.
Perhaps the final quote is a path forward?
“We, the people, recognize that we have responsibilities as well as rights; that our destinies are bound together; that a freedom which only asks what's in it for me, a freedom without a commitment to others, a freedom without love or charity or duty or patriotism, is unworthy of our founding ideals and those who died in their defense.”— Barack Obama, 44th U.S. president.