Last week I received an email from Gov. Brad Little informing me I will be receiving a State Income Tax refund. The governor touted the state’s rapid growth and economic gains. How can a state-ranked 51st in per-student funding and be one of only five states in the U.S. to provide zero funding to early childhood education refund tax money? This is the time for Idahoans to invest in our future by supporting early childhood education and our K-12 system.
I won’t drag the reader through all of the ways we are failing our students, teachers and families. What I would like is to urge you to take your refund and direct it towards organizations that will make sure that money goes towards helping improve early childhood and K-12 education. My wife and I will send our refund to the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children given their work with local communities and collaboratives across the state. We encourage others to donate their refund to organizations that support education, like their local school foundations, community schools and other entities that work to improve education in our state.
I was born and raised here in Idaho, educated in our public schools and completed my college degree here. I can’t think of a better way to invest in our future than by adequately funding education. Let’s put the refund dollars to work where they will give us all the best return on our investment.
Tom Beckwith
Ketchum