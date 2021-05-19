Israel’s bombing of the international news building in Gaza is disturbing. Benjamin {span}Netanyahu {/span}is no more than a miniature Trump.
If Israel would allow the Palestinians their God-given human rights, maybe peace could be achieved. How Israel treats the people of Gaza is no different than what the people of Africa were subjected to years ago.
If Israel feels that it is okay to bomb an international news building no matter where it is located, maybe the United States should stop giving Israel billions of tax dollars in foreign aid every year. We are all God’s children. Enough is enough.
Trina Pettingill
Idaho Falls