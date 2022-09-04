Some have questioned why everyone isn’t just all giddy about Biden’s latest spending fiasco, aka Inflation Reduction Act. I’ve paid lots of taxes over the years and cringe every time the government blows billions on projects yielding zip. Yeah, who doesn’t like Santa Claus? Right?

However, it’s the “oh, by the way” consequences that transform a gift horse into a giant pile of horse crap. Imagine every person from Shelley to the Montana line disappearing overnight. You wake up to find every soul has been replaced by an IRS agent whose single task is to raise revenue the old-fashioned way — just take it. Eight billion dollars a year forever just to pay for themselves.

Tags

Recommended for you