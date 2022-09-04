Some have questioned why everyone isn’t just all giddy about Biden’s latest spending fiasco, aka Inflation Reduction Act. I’ve paid lots of taxes over the years and cringe every time the government blows billions on projects yielding zip. Yeah, who doesn’t like Santa Claus? Right?
However, it’s the “oh, by the way” consequences that transform a gift horse into a giant pile of horse crap. Imagine every person from Shelley to the Montana line disappearing overnight. You wake up to find every soul has been replaced by an IRS agent whose single task is to raise revenue the old-fashioned way — just take it. Eight billion dollars a year forever just to pay for themselves.
The listed investments in climate reform are the equivalent of designating a “no peeing” section in a swimming pool. None of the other global polluters care. EV batteries and solar panels are an ecological train wreck to both produce and dispose of. You want to do something for Mother Earth? Take the $300 billion and plant trees.
I admire the blue passion — I really do. Perhaps “confident ignorance” is another way to label it. When will we all learn that career politicians are liars and crooks? Red or blue, doesn’t matter.
So, yeah, the Inflation Reduction Act is smoke and mirrors — and a joke. Unless you are a certified public accountant. Talk about job security. Now there’s a career worth taking on some student debt for.