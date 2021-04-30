Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and her new indoctrination task force have finally frightened me enough to express my concerns for the future of democracy and our country. I'm an old woman with limited computer skills, and I don't indulge in social media, other than email and texting on a tiny computer referred to as a phone. But please bear with me.
I am totally disgusted with the current political party that calls itself Republicans and with the attempts to squelch education and, in effect, end our right to vote, right to choose and right to protest. In the paper edition of April 23, there was an article regarding the lieutenant governor in which it is baldly stated, "If you, your child, or someone close to you has information regarding problematic teachings on social justice, critical race theory, socialism, communism, or Marxism, please provide us with as much information as you are comfortable sharing."
Probably few of us alive today remember Joseph McCarthy and his evil destruction of many lives through his accusations of communist sympathies of various Americans. He was eventually humiliated and left to rot for the liar that he was. But the damage he did was enormous and heartbreaking. Also in that same edition of the Post Register was an editorial whose subject line read "Freedom Foundation and Republican politicians fear education." Thank you, thank you, editorial board.
Fortunately for Idaho and the nation, we have computers and search engines. We also have a new generation coming into power who know how to use these gifts. While it will not be in my lifetime, I am convinced that we can depend on our young people to research for themselves the history that has brought America forward, as well as mistakes that have been made. They will not be deceived by the current political corruption in our state and country. Be diligent, youth of America, and go forward to the greatness of which you are capable.
Marie Fisher
Idaho Falls