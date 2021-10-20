I have previously submitted a number of letters concerning Jim Jones articles in the Post Register. I have read most of his articles and rarely agreed with him. His article, in the Oct. 17 edition, “Can the lieutenant governor take over if the governor steps across the state line?” is a prime example.
I have no quarrel with his assertion that the lieutenant governor took the opportunity to “use her power,” legal or not, but my quarrel is his acting, once again, as an activist judge and using his own interpretation of what the state Constitution should say, not what it does say.
He insists that the framers at that time meant “leaving the state would have to be coupled with a disability,” should be more specific, the change is a “trivial matter,” along with poor communication he would be unable to govern and “common sense” tells us what it should say, not what it does say.
Both the founders at the federal and state level understood the need for changes over time, needed amendments, structural elements they had not anticipated and address other concerns.
The process to make changes is “not trivial” but one of the Constitution’s strengths.
I believe both should be interpreted as originally written, not changed by an activist court or judge, and if changes are needed, use Article 5 at the federal level and Article XX at the state level
The only solution for the lieutenant governor’s “reach for power” is the ballot box.