Jim Jones needs another refresher on election deniers.
“Trump knows he’s an illegitimate president," Clinton said. "I believe he understands that the many varying tactics they used, from voter suppression and voter purging to hacking to the false stories — he knows that — there were just a bunch of different reasons why the election turned out like it did. … I know he knows this wasn’t on the level." — Hilary Clinton
"There’s no doubt that the Russians did interfere in the election, and I think the interference, although not yet quantified, if fully investigated would show that Trump didn’t actually win the election in 2016. He lost the election, and he was put into office because the Russians interfered on his behalf." — Jimmy Carter
"I think there was a conspiracy on the part of the Russians and others that helped him get elected. That’s not right. That’s not fair. That’s not the open democratic process." — John Lewis
"He was legally elected," Nadler said. "But the Russians weighing in on the election, the Russian attempt to hack the election and, frankly, the FBI’s weighing in on the election make his election illegitimate. But he is the president."— Jerry Nadler
Of course, readers of the Post Register know of the many columns authored by Jim against President Trump where he in every twist and nuance of language denied that Trump was legally and lawfully elected. Jim was a Trump election denier from the beginning. Now he’s lecturing us on this?
