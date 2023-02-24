Jim continues to beat the Idaho education union’s drum. Jim is a shill for the union and is a very useful non-educator to carry their water. Both the unions and Jim continue to berate and tear down the Idaho educational system. They point to education funding levels which they say because we are so low versus the rest of the country that the Legislature, and particularly Republicans, don’t care about kids. They keep bringing up our per pupil average and compare it to Wyoming, where due to the evil oil that they have in their state, their funding is almost double ours. Jim states that the surrounding students have a “competitive advantage” over Idaho students due to these funding differences.
There is something that Jim and the unionists never talk about, which is how our scores and how our state scores compare. Here is just one example for Jimmie and his leftist pals: ACT composite scores for 2022 (which I know are now considered racist) of Idaho and Wyoming are Idaho, 22.8, and Wyoming, 19.2. So, what exactly is Wyoming getting for their money? Want more? Utah is 19.9, and Montana is 19.3. Oregon is just two-tenths of a point ahead of Idaho.
Jim, you and your teacher union buddies need to stop bashing our teachers and our students. Stop bashing our legislators. Education is not a throw more money at it and you get better results; few things actually are, so stop the demonization.
