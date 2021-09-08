Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
Opinion: Joe Biden's actions lead to the deaths of Americans
Well, here we are. Slow Joe (and his handlers) have enacted policies and made decisions that have directly led to the deaths of 13 American servicemen, deaths that did not have to happen. We have dealt with the Taliban for almost 30 years, and never, not one time, has their word been worth the paper it was written on or the breath used to create it.
But no, Joe is different. The Taliban would never lie to Joe or break their word, he’s different, he feels their pain. Not that they are even in control of all the armed groups in Afghanistan.
So, what now? The cries for Joe’s resignation or impeachment grow louder every day and not just for the Afghan situation; his border policies are a stand-alone crime. And while there is nothing in the Constitution that prevents the House from indicting (impeaching) Joe and Kamala as co-conspirators, yes it has never been done, there is always a first time, and it may also be the right time.
Bottom line, you voted for Joe? You wanted a socialist, liberal, progressive government? You cried to defund the police and military?
You have the blood of those 13 Americans on your hands. Does this seem harsh to any of you? Ask the young Marine widow and her fatherless young boy in Wyoming if this was harsh. I do not think so.