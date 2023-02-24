Well, well, well — looks like the chickens have come home to roost. I have been bombarded this evening with the East Idaho News report on former Prosecutor Rob Dunn. And I see that Dunn got to spend the night in jail, something he and former sheriff and now felon Blair Olsen tried for years to arrange for me on some bogus trespassing charges.
The Post Register was great about publishing my editorials about the trumped-up charges and court proceedings that went on for years and years, but thanks to my attorney, Kent Whittington, the dastardly duo, as I once referred to them in an editorial, failed time and again. But I do have to give them an "A" for "effort."
I remember when Olsen called me at home once and told me that I had stuck him with a huge vet bill for a cruelty case until I showed him I personally paid off that bill knowing he didn't have funds in his budget for it. That was also the call when he told me I was not welcomed in his county.
And then the time that Dunn told the judge in chambers that I lied in an editorial and therefore was an unreliable witness. Mr. Whittington came outside and told me what Dunn had said to the judge. I produced the court documents verifying what I had written. He went right back in to see the judge.
Oh, so many "fond" memories of Dunn and Olsen. Karma can be wonderful.
