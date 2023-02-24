Well, well, well — looks like the chickens have come home to roost. I have been bombarded this evening with the East Idaho News report on former Prosecutor Rob Dunn. And I see that Dunn got to spend the night in jail, something he and former sheriff and now felon Blair Olsen tried for years to arrange for me on some bogus trespassing charges.

The Post Register was great about publishing my editorials about the trumped-up charges and court proceedings that went on for years and years, but thanks to my attorney, Kent Whittington, the dastardly duo, as I once referred to them in an editorial, failed time and again. But I do have to give them an "A" for "effort."

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.