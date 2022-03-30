So, Biden’s pick for the Supreme Court is unable to define “woman.” Of course, she can define it but she won’t. It goes against the left's transgender revolution where gender is outdated. You don’t need to be a biologist, as she suggests, to know what a woman is. This is even more absurd considering that she was nominated only because she’s a Black woman.
“Trust the science,” but they say there is no difference between a man and a woman or that unborn baby isn’t a human, so it’s okay to kill it.
There are only two genders. Just because a man wants to call himself a woman, like Lia Thomas the male swimmer who just won the women’s NCAA championship in the 500-yard freestyle, it doesn’t make him a woman. Ontology trumps autonomy.
Ketanji Brown Jackson is not fit to serve on the Supreme Court. She won't define "woman," has a history of being soft on child porn and promotes critical race theory. And she doesn’t know the Constitution. She stated, “The Supreme Court has established that the individual right to keep and bear arms is a fundamental right,” but the Supreme Court did not establish that right, it is enumerated in the Constitution. It was the supposed right to abortion that was, in Biden's own words, established by the Supreme Court.
Of course, anyone who votes against her will be called racist. Biden blocked the nomination of Judge Janice Rogers Brown, twice, but he's not racist.