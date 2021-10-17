Political differences are understandable, but Jim Key’s characterization of me is beyond the pale bordering on slander.

Two examples of Key’s numerous sordid comments: “At one time, you pretended to be a journalist” and “Ziel’s acumen is pitiful and incompetent.”

I welcome constructive political dialogue, but Key’s relentless attacks on my character, integrity and broadcast career are tasteless.

Over the years, I’ve developed a decent reputation with credibility, and I plan to keep it that way.

Civil political debates, yes; malicious personal attacks, no.

Bob Ziel

Idaho Falls

Tags

Recommended for you