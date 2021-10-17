Opinion: Key’s criticism is terse and personal Oct 17, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Political differences are understandable, but Jim Key’s characterization of me is beyond the pale bordering on slander.Two examples of Key’s numerous sordid comments: “At one time, you pretended to be a journalist” and “Ziel’s acumen is pitiful and incompetent.”I welcome constructive political dialogue, but Key’s relentless attacks on my character, integrity and broadcast career are tasteless.Over the years, I’ve developed a decent reputation with credibility, and I plan to keep it that way. Civil political debates, yes; malicious personal attacks, no.Bob ZielIdaho Falls Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jim Key Acumen Characterization Bob Ziel Reputation Criticism Credibility Recommended for you News Trending Today HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rigby dismantles Highland, 44-21, moving the Trojans into prime postseason position HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Madison scores late for big conference win over Idaho Falls Police say man fatally shot two people at his Pocatello home Top hospital official says 'COVID is here to stay.' Here's what to know about 'endemic' COVID Political newcomer challenges Casper's third term as Idaho Falls mayor Groberg, Jean Broadway and opera numbers come to Idaho Falls Challis man dies in weekend vehicle crash McGeachin’s office says it can’t find invoices for legal bills HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER: Thunder Ridge feels ready to finally win state this year Daybell Disappearance Angie Dodge archive Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.