It is mind-boggling to me that all the Republican governors demanding that no masks or vaccine proof will be allowed in their states.
Along with all the disinformation being pushed about the vaccine on the far right, the only thing they are doing is killing off their own voters. I guess that’s one of the reasons they are pushing such restrictive voting laws — with fewer voters for them, they need to make it harder for those that don’t vote for them.
They always put the wagon before the horse, which usually doesn’t work out so well for them.
Trina Pettingill
Idaho Falls