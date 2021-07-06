I appreciated {span}Markell{/span} Corpus’ column. It was refreshing to see a contribution with the red elephant logo that struck a level-headed and conciliatory tone. I hope this is a continuing trend.
Daniel Schwen
Idaho Falls
