What happened in Afghanistan is the result of no or unqualified leadership from the top down.
Though not as explosive (at least not yet), the same problem exists in the Idaho Falls city leadership from the top down.
It has been and still is a disgrace that this city of 60,000 plus, does not have a stand-alone police facility. And now, finally, the truth of an understaffed, most likely underfunded, police department was extremely well presented in Aug. 17’s Post Register.
For a city of 60,000 plus and approximately 8 to 10 miles from the city center to the farthest point south, east, north and west, it isn’t hard to understand why 95 or so police personnel is totally inadequate to provide the citizens of Idaho Falls the safety and security they expect and so rightly deserve.
There needs to be a top-down replacement of the current city leadership during the upcoming election, period.
Who knows, maybe instead of so many city cars, pickups and trucks, there will actually be police cars patrolling the whole city, 24 hours a day. What a novel concept.
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls