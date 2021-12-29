Evidently, the Post Register commentary editors have downgraded the criteria, content or acceptance specifics of letters to the editor. Used to be there were articles of what's going on in the surrounding cities, or in a lot of cases what's not going on, same for the county and state. Not anymore. Now it's the same ole jibberish from Mr. Jones or Doyle telling the world what socialism is and who some of them are (his descriptions and what actually happened in Russia are miles apart) with more responses than kids in "Cheaper by the Dozen."
Then someone states how bad Trump was/is, failing to recognize for all of his faults, and he has many, that he did move heaven and earth to get a COVID-19 vaccine in world record time. I did find out that writing an article highlighting the very poor voter turnout, thus the same future lack of any action by the city leaders but one very large tax increase, right after they were re-elected. Come to find out, one can't say anything good about when the citizens really do get their money's worth, an example being the newly constructed four-lane highway from Sunnyside Road/North Highway Junction to the city limits of Shelley. Timely, safely, correctly, cleanly, economical and left clean on both sides, rather unusual, all of which the taxpayers don't always get. The parties involved, from design, to state to local, gave the taxpayers full value.
Could go on but don't want to ramble like some or brag like some or even think I'm correct like some.