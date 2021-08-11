Maybe instead of suing to stop extending the rent moratorium, the landlords need to confront their own state governments as to why they are not sending out the billions of dollars in the rescue plan that went in place months ago. The states have a track record of using federal money designed for a pacifist issue and using that money for whatever they wanted to use it for. Instead of blaming the renters, they need to start blasting their rage against their state governments.
Trina Pettingill
Idaho Falls