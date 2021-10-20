We are District 93 teachers writing to show support for Superintendent Woolstenhulme’s efforts to protect our schools and community. While we empathize with those who cannot wear masks for medical reasons and we support parents who choose to opt their child out of wearing a mask, we applaud the actions of our district to help slow the spread of this virus. Woolstenhulme’s leadership keeps our schools safe and our students in the classroom.
As teachers, we never imagined that we would intervene with student disputes over masks and vaccines. The lack of empathy and sensitivity that has trickled down to our youth is disheartening. We know that the superintendent’s decisions have been attacked by a loud minority, but we teachers support Woolsetnhulme’s decisions because they keep us in school. Teachers know just how devastating it will be if we have to return to e-learning. We are still trying to overcome the negative impact distance learning had on our students in the spring of 2020. We are privileged to work face-to-face with our students every day — let’s keep it that way.
Thank you, Superintendent Woolstenhulme, for making these tough decisions. Your dedication does not go unnoticed. We support these efforts to keep our community safe and to keep our students in our classrooms.