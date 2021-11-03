Extreme leftist Jim Jones is soon to have a column on these pages. He is going to give Republicans some great ideas on how to open up our primary to Democrats and independents so that they can help us elect the proper candidates for our party. Extremist left Jim Jones even gives us guidance on how we can do that by using California’s and Washington’s great election examples. (Who, by the way, are the only two states that use this great new way to structure primaries.)
Make no mistake, Jim wants the reader to believe that the Idaho system is unique and exclusive and that it is just an incubator for extremists. What Jim will fail to mention, however, is that Idaho is not a true closed primary state. There are states that have truly closed primaries. (Nine of them, including Oregon and New York.) Idaho is defined as a partially closed primary state along with five other states. You then get a hodge-podge of partially open, open to unaffiliated voters and finally the actual “open primary” states, of which there are precisely 15.
So, let’s not pretend that left extremist Jim Jones has the best intentions for reforming our primary process. Idaho’s primary system is in line with many other states. Extremist left Jim Jones is very hopeful that through the initiative process that Democrats will be able to dictate to Republicans how to structure their primary process. Republicans don’t need your leftist advice on how to run our primary.