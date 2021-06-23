Isn’t it interesting how folks on the left resort to personal attacks while complaining about the use of personal attacks in discussing policy differences? Kent Granat attacked me in the June 15 Post Register, calling me a “man lacking reason.” Why? Because I happen to hold different views than him on two issues.
Regarding the so-called pandemic: Remember that the number of deaths from COVID-19 cases represents a fraction of the total Idaho, national and world populations and by all measures has been far less than any of the last actual pandemics of the last century. All deaths are consequential and deeply personal, but leftists used and continue to use COVID-19 for political purposes, not because of their concern for life but because they wanted Trump out of the White House. Granat is correct that people lost their jobs, were forced to stay home and students lost classroom time, but not because of COVID-19 but rather because of the gross overreaction to the virus by politicians and pseudoscientists in positions of power.
On racial issues, Granat uses the same tired rhetoric to divide Americans into victims and oppressors. Granat conveniently forgets that his beloved {span}Franklin Delano Roosevelt{/span} was responsible for the internment of Americans in internment camps in the 1940s. Furthermore, it is his Democratic Party that continues to dole out policies that hurt poor and especially minority individuals and families. I’m happy to discuss these issues in greater detail, but there’s no reason to make commentaries personal.
Doyle Beck
Idaho Falls