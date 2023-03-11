The headlines regarding our Legislature’s and attorney general's actions make me want to laugh or cry or both simultaneously. The continual attacks on the LGBTQ+ community are reprehensible. Most of our elected officials identify as “Christian” but their actions lack compassion. The parents who complain about having an LGBTQ+ child in the same school as their child are the same people who complained about having a Black or brown or foreign-born child in the same school.
Sexual preference and skin color are not contagious. If these parents don’t want their child exposed to these differences, they can home-school their children or send them to a private school that mirrors their attitudes. Public schools are for everyone. However, I caution these parents that they cannot shield their children from the world as long as there is a television, computer or smartphone in the household. And don’t let your child associate with anyone because other households also have televisions, computers and smartphones. Our children access far more on these mediums than the schools could ever teach.
Another concern is the bathroom bill. The solution is simple and practical: Add more private cubicles to the boys’ bathrooms. The girls’ bathrooms are already all private cubicles. Even if they aren’t transgender, there are boys who are shy about exposing themselves to everyone at the urinals. The private cubicle resolves the problem.
