I want to put in a word for Rep. Mike Simpson. Is his proposal about the dams a good long-term solution? Not sure, but I want to highlight his intention. He wants to avoid something worse. If we do not come to a consensus about our own region, then officials back in the Washington, D.C. bubble who have never seen a salmon or a dam may take the decision out of our hands altogether.
This is an example of pressures which all lawmakers face. Our polarized society will get worse. The area of consensus about the most basic realities is shrinking. Increasing polarization invites demonization. In this atmosphere, the lawmaker must pass “good” laws (or oppose bad laws) which divide his or her own constituents.
So, what kind of lawmaker do I want? If I choose an uncompromising legislator on any detail, he or she will be totally useless in the legislature, for laws pass by compromise. However, an ambitious legislator who will vote for anything to stay in office will hardly represent my convictions.
I must vote for a candidate whose basic ideological commitment is close to my own convictions, and then leave them to vote according to their judgment. That means that my legislator may support a proposal that I do not like without necessarily losing my confidence. If I hate more of my legislator’s decisions than I love, then I need to vote for someone else. But we need to recognize the bind our lawmakers are in.
Monty Ledford
Aberdeen