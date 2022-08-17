The Idaho abortion law goes into effect on Aug. 24. This law is so black and white that any gray areas will be difficult for health care providers to navigate. They also carry crushing penalties — fines, loss of professional license, imprisonment — should any mistake be made.
Given that, it would be helpful to have shared decision-making in these cases. I propose a "call schedule” at hospitals that include the elected officials who supported the bill. When a sick pregnant woman shows up in the emergency room and termination of the pregnancy is being contemplated, the legislator on call for that day would be summoned. I am confident that these fine elected public servants did extensive due diligence while creating this legislation and are well aware of all of the potential pitfalls that medical personnel might face. The legislator could work with the health care professionals and the patient to make sure the plan of treatment follows the new law. All of this interaction would, of course, become part of the medical record.
If an abortion was felt to be appropriate, but family members of the patient disagreed and sued, or if the patient and fetus died because an abortion was withheld, the health care provider could point out that the legislator approved of the treatment plan, which might help their defense.
I think the public would agree that it is important for all involved in the care of these sometimes critically ill patients to have skin in the game.