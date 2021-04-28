Talk about cancel culture. Our elected Legislature has essentially canceled education in Idaho. They’ve stopped money for schools, colleges and refused pre-school federal grants based on far-fetched conspiracy theories. They won’t even pay teachers anymore. Imagine no education at all next year because they believed in a sinister, secret plot to destroy “their” values.
Most people who believe conspiracy theories are just scared of the boogeyman. They need an easy-to-believe explanation so they can have their warm fuzzy feelings in their bellies. Yoda was right: Fear leads to anger, anger leads to hatred, hatred leads to canceling education in Idaho. They suffer from fears, so everyone must suffer for their fears.
Remember when they ran for office and claimed education was one of their top priorities? Hmmm. Remember when we elected them, expecting they would go do what they said they would do? See how rather than doing their jobs to fund and improve Idaho education, they choose to spend $30,000 a day listening to Oregon fools who want to join us because they can’t get along with other people in their own state?
The only good thing our elected so-called representatives are accomplishing is proving exactly why we need better education in Idaho — so the rest of us don’t end up as stupid as they are.
Kirk Hingsberger
Idaho Falls