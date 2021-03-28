For months now, the Idaho Legislature has railed against the emergency orders issued by our governor and local health officials during the pandemic. They’ve submitted legislation to abolish mask mandates, gathering size limits and non-essential business closures. They even tried to define the pandemic away. Such foolishness.
After failing to consistently implement common-sense public health guidelines at the Capitol, there have been 15 positive coronavirus infections, including six members of the House last week. And the response of the Legislature to the “non-existent” pandemic?
Shut down. The very act for which they criticized the governor and health officials. How hypocritical.
So much for personal responsibility. When the speaker of the House of Representatives was asked about the failure to complete the people’s work, he said he wouldn’t have done anything differently. How irresponsible. The Legislature’s job isn’t to just power through. As state leaders, they should be modeling behaviors that will promote success. Unfortunately, they have publicly demonstrated why they have no business being involved in the management of a pandemic. Pay attention legislators — you can’t fool Mother Nature with political rhetoric. She doesn’t listen.
The Legislature needs to start playing for team Idaho. Shutdown screams failure. The failure was foreseeable and preventable. We should all be embarrassed.
Given how unproductive and self-serving the current legislative session has been, maybe they will do us a favor and turn the recess into adjournment. We’d all be safer and better off.
Richard Dickson
Idaho Falls