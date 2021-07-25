After reading the Post Register article regarding the Legislature’s spending more than $110,000 of taxpayer money for a private law firm to represent them, we are furious. First, that amount was only for May; this lawsuit will probably last many months. That could cost millions of our taxes. The Legislature is already being represented by the attorney general’s office, which is also funded by taxpayer money and is quite competent.
Second, the lawsuit involves the law recently passed to impose even more restrictive rules on voter initiatives. Initiatives have rarely even managed to succeed in being placed on the ballot because the earlier rules were already quite restrictive. Idaho’s Constitution guarantees citizens the right to use this process when they feel the Legislature has not listened to the voice of the people. After years of doing nothing regarding affordable health care for citizens, this initiative which expands Medicaid was passed successfully.
Unfortunately, the legislators were angry that Idahoans were “telling them what to do.” They made ridiculous claims about misuse of the initiative process, which has only been successfully used a few times in all these years. They are simply having a temper tantrum. Legislators work for their constituents and need to listen to us.
With so many needs — schools, roads, etc. — this absolute waste of state funds is uncalled for. We hope you will let your representatives know. Call, write or email them to use only our attorney general. Better yet, repeal this extremely restrictive initiative law.
Joe and Ann Delmastro
Idaho Falls