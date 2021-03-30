Although I am concerned for the health of all the legislators, more concerned than they are evidently, I am grateful that they have called a pause in this truly frightful session. The amount of energy spent on unconstitutional and unwanted bills is extraordinary.
A majority of legislators, who profess to be working toward less government, are striving to take control of all three branches of state government, our educational system, our bodies and suppress our voices. I would like you to stop. We don’t need you censoring our educational system and at the same time promoting antiquated policies to shut the minds and hearts of our children.
We did need you to accept the grant that would help the youngest of our children to learn and be in the community with others. We do not need guns in schools; we need more counselors to help students find their way through this pandemic trauma. We do not need you telling us how to treat our bodies. We do not need to marginalize more children because of their gender identification or the color of their skin.
COVID-19 is, was and will be our reality for some time. It has revealed inequities in our society that truly need our healing prayers and thoughtful actions. The truth of our failures has to be confronted and our successes must be examined and repeated.
I hope you all have the courage to face the wounds and fears behind your negative actions and look to what may bring healing and peace.
Cher Stone
Idaho Falls