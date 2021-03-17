When I cast my ballot last November, I thought I was voting for a legislator who would represent the people and uphold our Constitution. I was obviously wrong.
This Legislature has taken the power from the people by making the initiative process almost impossible to use.
This Legislature has tried to take the power from the governor. They want to call themselves into session and be a year-round Legislature if they so choose.
Now they want to take the power from the attorney general and hire more expensive lawyers who will do their bidding because they are paying the fee.
So far, they have tried to destroy the rights of the people, the executive branch and the judicial branch. They seem to want all the power in the legislative branch. If this is accomplished, there are no checks and balances, and our estimable form of government is gone.
I think Dr. Krell had the best idea. Looking at the damage they are trying to do, maybe we do not need a Legislature. Shame on them and shame on us if we reelect them.
Janice Stimpson
Saint Anthony