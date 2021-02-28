What is with our state legislators? They seem to work awfully hard to muzzle the voice of the people. Why are they so afraid of allowing a workable citizen’s initiative process? Every session there seem to be more hurdles they wish to impose.
The argument that rural Idaho somehow doesn’t have a voice is patently false. Unlike with laws imposed by the Legislature, when we have an initiative put on the ballot, we all have a voice.
The initiative process is part of our Idaho Constitution. It is the people’s right and safeguards against an unresponsive Legislature. A prime example was the health care issue.
Sen. Vick intends to submit a bill to create even more stringent requirements, making the process nearly impossible. Let your legislators know that you do not want your rights diminished.
Let’s all claim that popular phrase “we, the people,” not only in words but in action.
E. J. Ecklesdafer
Idaho Falls