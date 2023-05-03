How can the Republicans claim they’re the party of fiscal responsibility and smaller government when:
— Ronald Reagan more than doubled the deficit from $70 billion to more than $175 billion.
— George H.W. Bush ran with that deficit and nearly doubled it again to $290 billion.
— Then, Bill Clinton ended his administration with a nice $128.2 billion surplus.
— So, George W. Bush inherited Clinton’s surplus and left office with a record deficit of $1.4 trillion.
— And Obama reduced the deficit he inherited from G.W. by $1 trillion.
— The national debt rose almost $8 trillion during Trump’s reign of disaster. Ouch, America great again.
— Then Biden sliced that huge deficit in half in 2022, the largest deficit decrease in history.
Now, you tell me again which party is for big government and big spending.
The next time you vote, ask yourself, “How much longer am I going to buy into the Republican lies?” Maybe we should just concentrate on trying to make America normal again.
Curtis Johnson
Rigby
