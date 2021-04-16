What do Japan, Switzerland, France, Spain, Australia, South Korea, Italy, Sweden, Norway, and New Zealand have in common? Their citizens have longer life expectancies than do citizens of the United States.
What do Costa Rica, Chile, Taiwan, Poland, Slovenia, The Czech Republic, French Guiana, Lebanon, Estonia and Cuba have in common? Their citizens also have longer life expectancies than citizens of the United States.
What do all 20 of those nations have in common that the United States does not have? Universal health care. What does the United States have that none of those nations have? Republicans.
Shelton Beach
Blackfoot