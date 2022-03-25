If you've driven the stretch of Highway 20 recently between Idaho Falls and Rexburg, you've undoubtedly been shocked by the amount of roadside litter. This is the scene each year after the snow melts, however, it seems exceptionally heavy this year.
I applaud the groups of people who provide community service to clean up this mess each year. However, the best way to stop an ongoing problem like this is to eliminate it at its source. This would include pickup trucks with open, uncovered beds with trash flying out.
Idaho Code, Title 18 prohibits allowing any kind of trash or litter to "willfully or negligently" be deposited along our highways and bridges. This carries a fine for those responsible of up to $150 for the first offense and or imprisonment for up to 10 days in the county jail. Also, there is a $50 reward for information leading to those responsible.
I believe that it is past time that we start enforcing Idaho's littering laws throughout the state. I think the county should place signs along the highway to remind motorists of the law and to help enforce it.
As we begin to get more out-of-state visitors on our highways from spring through the fall, highway litter reflects negatively on our state and the pride we feel as residents.