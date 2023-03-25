Compliments and kudos to Ms. Stephanie Mickelsen, Mr. Josh Wheeler and Mr. Jared Raymond's recent articles in the Post Register regarding the opportunities and resources provided locally by the College of East Idaho and career technical education programs for young and old, and jeers and disgust to Bryan Smith's article trashing the great efforts and achievements of CEI. It is great that we now have these kinds of elected state representatives who actually are working for the good of all Idaho citizens instead of what we had before them which, among other things, were/are against education opportunities for Idaho's young and old, the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
Special kudos to Ms. Mickelsen for her support and participation in and of the Idaho Launch program. She's absolutely right, it will be and is a "game changer."
I am living proof that tech schools can and do provide avenues for a very good lifetime career and income and in my case, eventually opening the door to a great career in mid and senior levels of construction management, including working as the in-country manager, in the former Soviet Union, under the START Treaty, removing and destroying missiles with two of the largest construction companies in the world, all starting with excellent instructors at the Pocatello Trade School (in the ole days trade, not technical) for welding and blueprint reading.
Again, cheers and kudos to Ms. Mickelsen, Mr. Raymond and Mr. Wheeler for their articles, and jeers and disgust to Smith for his.
