I was pleased to read Marty Trillhaase’s commentary in the June 15 Post Register and also Jennifer Ellis’s commentary about Doyle Beck in the June 16 edition.
For years, articles authored by Mark Fuller, Doyle Beck and Bryan Smith, along with anything Janice McGeachin and Barbara Ehardt have said or done, have been cringe-worthy. Their obvious political views and actions are far, far-right extremist and so distant from what my Republican Party used to stand far that it scares me even more than far-left extremism scares me. Can we please get back to the real Republican Party? I hope the ballot box will help us get back to that or at least move in that direction.
MaryEllen McFarlane
Idaho Falls