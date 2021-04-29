The cops have shot white people at the rate of 457 (2017), 399 (2018), 370 (2019) and 457 (2020).
The cops have shot Black people (disproportionately compared to the population) at the rate of 223 (2017), 209 (2018), 235 (2019) and 241 (2020).
The cops have shot Latinos at the rate of 179 (2017), 148 (2018), 158 (2019) and 169 (2020), according to the Statista Research Department.
The rates of shootings have not significantly risen. It is time to study the reasons for group differences.
Dave C. Koelsch
Idaho Falls