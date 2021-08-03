A way to support our military veterans currently working for the U.S. Postal Service would be to implement a nationwide vote-by-mail system. A vote-by-mail system nationwide would also provide some badly needed revenue for the USPS, since the congressional mandate to pre-fund future retirees’ health benefits 75 years into the future burdens USPS with $5.5 billion each year.
HR 3076 and S 1720 are bills currently being considered by Congress to ease the $5.5 billion burden on the USPS.
Voting by mail has many advantages over traditional polling: It is cost-effective, it has increased in participation of voters, it is easier for election officials to conduct, allows for a more accurate picture of eligible voters by keeping voting lists up-to-date and it gives voters a longer opportunity to study ballots to find answers to questions. It also makes voting more accessible for working, disabled Americans and senior citizens. A recent study by Stanford University proved that a vote-by-mail system does not favor one party over another.
Let’s make voting more convenient with a financially stable U.S. Postal Service.
John Paige
Chubbuck