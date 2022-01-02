Recent letter writers to the Post Register, including most recently from Tom Brinkerhoff, suggest that I have put too much faith in God to protect humanity from the ravages of viruses and disease.
These writers mischaracterize my points. Viruses, by design, often start deadly and are difficult to transmit. Eventually, viruses become more transmissible and less deadly. And humans are designed to cope with both deadly and not-so-deadly viruses. That doesn’t mean everyone will survive a deadly disease or contagion or that people should do without medicine that might be helpful. It just means that most will because we’re much more resilient than the so-called experts give us credit for. This is the God-given design of humanity, able to withstand hardship and adversity, making us stronger, which is why global masking and social distancing are dumb.
That doesn’t mean that masks and vaccines don’t have value to some people. Given that the mortality rate for COVID-19 is very low, especially for the young and the healthy. Large swaths of the population may be just fine going on with their lives as usual — they should simply have a choice to have a vaccine or multiple vaccines.
The folks on the left want to use fear to create a society of timid people who look to salvation in the form of self-appointed experts and politicians. I’m here to tell you that the power to beat COVID-19, or any other disease for that matter, largely rests in each of us and has been given to us by our creator.