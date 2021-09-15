Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Opinion: Mayor and City Council have failed to lead Idaho Falls
Not only do the mayor and the City Council not recognize, accept or honor the need for a well funded, well-staffed, well-equipped and strongly supported police force, but they have definitely been out and out lying to the public regarding actually building the Idaho Falls police facility at least, since November 2019 (when they bought the old stockyards).
However, taxes have gone up every year since 2009, which is kind of, hell, really surprising in that the tax base has increased significantly in the past few years and increasing even faster in the past two years.
One thing you don’t see a lot of are police cars patrolling the whole city, but man, you sure see a lot of city cars, pickups and trucks, each with at least one person in it. Guess there busy making things better or easier for the way too many blue-state transplants.
There is no question the voters of Idaho, and especially Bonneville County, have a major challenge in the next election cycle making sure McGeachin, Giddings (northern Idaho), Christensen, along with the other self-serving Idaho Freedom Foundation folks, are not re-elected to any office and of most importance, assuring the replacing of the entire city of Idaho Falls leadership, top to bottom, for failure to lead for all the citizens of Idaho Falls.