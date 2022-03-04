Janice McGeachin hasn’t stopped the stunts, and her latest one is unbecoming of her position. Janice delivered a taped speech to America First Political Action Conference, a conference organized by a white nationalist. This is the same conference that cheered for Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. She told the conference she needs “freedom fighters all over this country that are willing to stand up and fight” even when that means fighting “amongst our own ranks.” Sound familiar?
The picture of Janice is clear. If you’re a white Christian you’re welcome to Idaho. Janice learned well from Trump. She is mastering the deny, lie and defy banner from Trump. Just watch the video "Idaho Lt. Gov. McGeachin response to calls for her to resign" on YouTube.
Janice looked for critical race theory in our state and didn’t find it. She was sued to turn over public documents and was fined when she refused. The judge said, “It appears to the court McGeachin would stop at nothing, no matter how misguided, to shield public records from the public.”
Now she thinks the taxpayers should pay for her private counsel as well as the winning side’s attorney fees. Janice must believe laws aren’t for her.
Remember Janice posing with the 3 Percenters on the Capitol steps? I guess she might have ties to extremists. With all of this, can we trust the state to her? Is Janice the type of individual to run Idaho? I say no and hope you do too.