This has been on my mind for several months, but until I read Peggy Bush’s letter to the editor, “Medical errors and mistakes no. 3 cause of death in US,” I realized that though there is not much I can do, I can at least write a letter.
I lost a very good friend last summer to medical errors and mistakes. My friend trusted her doctor, the hospital and America’s health system, and agreed to have what should have been a simple procedure. Her loss was not only felt by her husband, her daughter and her grandchildren but by many friends, including my husband and me.
I believe that taking responsibility for our mistakes is a sign of goodness and maturity. This should include doctors and hospitals. We should always do our best of course, and if a mistake is made, do our best to correct it and make amends. Barely an acknowledgement, and for sure no justice at all for my friend’s death.
The common man or woman cannot afford to retain an attorney that could help bring at least some justice and closure, without mortgaging their home or winning the lottery. This is just heartbreaking and wrong. I want my friend to be remembered for the fun adventurous woman that she was and also for helping to prevent this from happening to the next person.
In honor of my friend, Peggy Hunsaker, with so much love and respect.
Julie French
Rigby