On Sept. 11, 2001, four Idaho Falls High School classmates were in Manhattan.
My wife, Robyn, and I were in a small apartment in a building on Madison Avenue, a few blocks from the towers. I awoke to a surreal image on a computer screen — an aircraft in the side of a skyscraper. Later, Robyn went outside and saw dazed men and women walking in the street covered with white dust.
Our classmate, Janet, was in her apartment on Roosevelt Island, with a view of Manhattan. She first saw the image on television, then looked outside and saw the burning tower from her window.
Our other classmate, Kathleen, was working in an office in Grand Central Station when the attack took place. Her husband was in Liberty Plaza, right next to the towers. He was led out, covered in white dust.
Kathleen would not learn that Earl survived until late that afternoon.
Supreme Court Justice Olver Wendell Holmes wrote, “Even a dog knows the difference between being stumbled over and being kicked.”
Nine-eleven was a purposeful attack on the USA because of who we are and what we stand for. When we flew back to the Bay Area, we landed among people who just didn’t get it.