Ever notice how Dan Henry from time to time chides the Post Register editorial staff for “publishing anti-American propaganda from a far-right extremist?” (“Tired of lectures on liberty,” Aug. 13.)
Hey Dan, ever hear of the First Amendment to our Constitution?
Many of my conservative peers and I are tired of your socialist rants and raves, but do we ever call for censoring your hostility and loathing towards responsible right-wingers?
Of course not.
We are guaranteed freedom of the press. Don’t you ever forget that great concept, which permits you to write such nasty, hateful letters against your political opponents.
Bob Ziel
Idaho Falls