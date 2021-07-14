Imagine you are home. Suddenly 50 to 100 people show up on your property setting up chairs and blankets. No one has asked your permission to be there. What would your reaction be?
This is the reality for the homeowners who live along the Fourth of July parade route. I’ve only had three people ever ask to use our property. We’ve had them put chairs in our bushes and flower beds. I’ve watched them fight with each other over space. My neighbors actually had a spectator get mad at them for being home when they stopped him from setting his chair on their porch. Another had someone try to park in their driveway. After he saw the owner he backed out, parked in the traffic lane to block the entrance to the driveway, gave the homeowner the finger, and said it wasn’t his (expletive) property.
They claim you are less patriotic or not American if you don’t let them do what they want on your property. It’s the homeowners along the route that have to bear the burden and expense of dealing with this.
I can tell you almost no other city or town even in our area runs their parade through residential neighborhoods.
As an Air Force veteran, I love our country and our independence. I’m not suggesting that the parade should be canceled.
It should just be moved to a non-residential area with more room for spectators.
W. Bowcutt
Idaho Falls