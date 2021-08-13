Rep. Priscilla Giddings has been in the news for doxing the personal information of an intern and alleged sexual assault victim. The assault allegation in question is serious enough that the accused resigned before he could be removed from his House of Representatives seat, and a criminal investigation has been launched. The House Ethics Committee found Giddings’ decision to share the victim’s information (and photo) to social media and a legislative newsletter egregious enough to proceed with a hearing. Even so, Giddings was defiant, blaming the ethics committee investigation on woke cancel culture and refusing to admit any error in her own professional judgment.
Rep. Ron Nate of Rexburg is her fiercest ally, telling a crowd at a rally on Giddings’ behalf that this was all a plot by the political left and certain campaign opponents to sully the name of a “Christian veteran.” This is a tedious refrain from members of the radical Idaho Freedom Foundation who provide talking points to Reps. Nate and Giddings — blame the left. Blame critical race theory in our schools. Blame anybody who doesn’t think and worship as we do. It seems ironic for so-called conservative legislators to abdicate responsibility for their own actions, but here we are.
If our legislators cannot hold their own members to any standard of ethical conduct, then where does self-accountability lie within state government? Another important question: why keep radicalized legislators in office?
Dawn Anderson
Rexburg