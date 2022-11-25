October was National Long-Term Care Residents’ Rights Month. Residents’ rights are rooted in dignity, respect and choice, and self-determination and help ensure both the quality of care and the quality of life of the residents. Residents’ Rights Month is an opportunity to focus on residents’ rights, raise awareness of these rights, and celebrate the contributions and sacrifices many long-term care residents have made to better our community.
This year’s Residents’ Rights Month theme was "inspiring unity within our community," emphasizing the importance of fostering a meaningful community within the facility and encouraging residents’ connection to their local community. During the pandemic, residents faced limited activity options, visitation was restricted and many residents were unable to leave their facilities to participate in outside activities.
During Residents’ Rights Month, we recognize our local long-term care ombudsman program staff and volunteers who work to advocate for residents’ rights, assist residents with complaints and provide information about facility options within the community.
In this area, the ombudsman program services Bonneville, Madison, Jefferson, Teton, Fremont, Clark, Butte, Custer and Lemhi County. These counties account for 43 facility buildings, which house 1,713 resident beds.
As Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership celebrates residents’ rights, I encourage community members to connect with those who live in long-term care facilities or inquire about becoming a volunteer long-term care ombudsman. Your assistance and attention help to ensure that the voices of long-term care residents do not go unheard and demonstrate to residents that they have not been forgotten.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.