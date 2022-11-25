October was National Long-Term Care Residents’ Rights Month. Residents’ rights are rooted in dignity, respect and choice, and self-determination and help ensure both the quality of care and the quality of life of the residents. Residents’ Rights Month is an opportunity to focus on residents’ rights, raise awareness of these rights, and celebrate the contributions and sacrifices many long-term care residents have made to better our community.

This year’s Residents’ Rights Month theme was "inspiring unity within our community," emphasizing the importance of fostering a meaningful community within the facility and encouraging residents’ connection to their local community. During the pandemic, residents faced limited activity options, visitation was restricted and many residents were unable to leave their facilities to participate in outside activities.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.