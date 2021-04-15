Julie Nawrocki, a local math teacher, does a good job in her April 2 op-ed demonstrating what’s wrong with the government-run education system. She writes that she’s in a war. She views her adversaries as anyone who dares to criticize the government education system. Any critique is akin to blasphemy for a system that keeps demanding more and more money with little to show in return.
Her op-ed shows contempt for parents, claiming that if not for her local schoolchildren would be mistreated, under-fed, badly clothed and in poor mental health. Don’t question the lack of results. Certainly don’t ask her about the “phone call” she got from President Obama in 2012 (which turned out to be fiction).
She’s all about defending teachers’ unions and protecting the union’s collective bargaining right. Nowhere does she point out that such power also means that her fellow teachers are legally bound to whatever contract the union comes up with. State law bars individual teachers from negotiating a contract if a collective bargaining agreement is in place. That means even if the local school district wants to hire a great teacher and pay them $100,000 or more a year, they can’t. This is part of the reason our schools are failing. Mediocrity is normal, encouraged and protected.
Nawrocki isn’t the victim here. Our kids and their parents are. So are other teachers. All deserve better than what the current system has to offer. The unions and their defenders, like Nawrocki, are a huge part of the problem.
Doyle Beck
Idaho Falls