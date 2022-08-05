It appears the long, steady goal of the Idaho Freedom Foundation to limit the Idaho voters to pre-ordained, pre-selected candidates, regardless of experience, credentials, integrity or abilities is almost there based on what is apparently being discussed and  approved at the Idaho Republican convention/conference. I say Republican conference, but in fact, it appears the Freedom Foundation version of the Republican Party is winning, not the real Republicans.

By them doing so, we'll have Freedom Foundation people, like the current backstabbing lieutenant governor or the pistol-packing, publicity seeker or the greedy debt collector as our state and federal public representatives instead of people who really do work for the good of all Idahoans. 

