It appears the long, steady goal of the Idaho Freedom Foundation to limit the Idaho voters to pre-ordained, pre-selected candidates, regardless of experience, credentials, integrity or abilities is almost there based on what is apparently being discussed and approved at the Idaho Republican convention/conference. I say Republican conference, but in fact, it appears the Freedom Foundation version of the Republican Party is winning, not the real Republicans.
By them doing so, we'll have Freedom Foundation people, like the current backstabbing lieutenant governor or the pistol-packing, publicity seeker or the greedy debt collector as our state and federal public representatives instead of people who really do work for the good of all Idahoans.
If this isn't corrected, those who don't or won't associate with the Freedom Foundation version of Republicans as well as all independents and even some (a very small number) Democrats who actually look at the candidates' credentials before voting, will no longer have any say in who represents them.
The basis for the above comments is very real. First, they did away with free and open primary elections. Then they placed party-only restrictions. Now they are passing requirements that only officially registered Republicans can vote for Republican candidates. In other words, because of cross-over voters, so many of them were finally voted out this past voting cycle, they are fixing it so no matter how bad the representative, they get in or stay in office.