Once upon a time, a Frenchman came to America to study this new experiment in democracy. Democracy was not working too well in France after the French Revolution.
“Democracy in America,” written by Alexis de Tocqueville, published in 1794, is a tough read. I want to talk about one observation he made that, though written 227 years ago, is relevant to what is happening today.
Please let me paraphrase, “The republic shall only last until the government realizes it can bribe the people with the people’s money.”
Read that again slowly. Any politician offering free phones, free tuition, free health care, free anything is lying. Nothing, I repeat, nothing, is free from the government since the government pays all its bills with money from taxpayers and taxpayers not yet born.
Mark Burkley
Ammon